Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.1111.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

NYSE WMS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.75. 58,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.99. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $155.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 80,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $11,920,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,039.65. This trade represents a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $188,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 797 shares in the company, valued at $118,195.10. This trade represents a 61.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,772 shares of company stock worth $14,605,539. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,242.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

