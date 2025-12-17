American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $226.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.67.

AMT opened at $179.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day moving average is $199.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,239,277,000 after buying an additional 611,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Tower by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,888,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,371,875,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

