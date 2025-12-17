Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $171,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $675,865,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,068,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after buying an additional 1,688,432 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,883,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,016,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,240,830 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,685,690.72. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,228,330 shares of company stock worth $251,702,305. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.79.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $187.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

