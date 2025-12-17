Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.10 and last traded at $192.5450. 2,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 165,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.13.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $86.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.31, for a total value of $339,711.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,085.66. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $91,457.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,656.64. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,205 shares of company stock worth $2,312,287 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

