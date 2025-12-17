Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $145.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $137.94 and last traded at $138.4950, with a volume of 625106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.07.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALB. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $113.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 18.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Albemarle by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.