Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $145.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $137.94 and last traded at $138.4950, with a volume of 625106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.07.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ALB. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $113.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.89%.
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
