Reviewing Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) & Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ryvyl has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nayax has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryvyl and Nayax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $56.00 million 0.19 -$26.83 million ($1.04) -0.28 Nayax $314.01 million 5.07 -$5.63 million $0.64 70.15

Nayax has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nayax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Nayax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -36.89% -522.95% -21.79% Nayax 6.49% 6.51% 2.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Nayax shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ryvyl and Nayax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 1 1 0 0 1.50 Nayax 2 2 3 0 2.14

Nayax has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Nayax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nayax is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Summary

Nayax beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with SAP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. Nayax Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

