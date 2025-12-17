Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $137.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.87. 236,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

