Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Increased to Hold at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.83. 119,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.49 and its 200-day moving average is $272.27. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $230.23 and a 12-month high of $296.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,337,225. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,918. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

