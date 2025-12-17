Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $590.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of ($22.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,180,000 after acquiring an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,363,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,645,000 after buying an additional 38,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 70,151 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,544,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 113,608 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,607.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 1,434,149 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

