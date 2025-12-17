Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)'s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $249.00 to $233.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vistra traded as low as $164.72 and last traded at $165.0260. 610,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,197,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.45.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $232.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. The trade was a 21.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 41,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.32, for a total transaction of $8,339,882.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,522 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,809.04. This trade represents a 14.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 742,469 shares of company stock worth $145,999,322 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

