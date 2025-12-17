DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $45.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. DBV Technologies traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $22.7570, with a volume of 1528755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,659,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,659,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $9,649,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,315,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 69,849 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $912.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

