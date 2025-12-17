Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Director Geno Germano Buys 3,000 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) Director Geno Germano acquired 3,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $14,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,883 shares in the company, valued at $112,727.76. The trade was a 14.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

DTIL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,651. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 11,977.36% and a negative return on equity of 233.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

