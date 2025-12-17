Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.09 per share, with a total value of $127,634.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,634. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Jon Smith purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 600 shares in the company, valued at $27,540. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders purchased a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $201,434 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 304,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 211,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. 91,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,433. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.09%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

