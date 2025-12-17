La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on La-Z-Boy

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 1.2%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. 19,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,642. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $522.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.