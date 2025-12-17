Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

Get Evolus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

Evolus Stock Up 1.4%

EOLS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 80,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.87. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Evolus had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 759.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at $614,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 393,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 188,660 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Evolus by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 140,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.