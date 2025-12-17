Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $870.00 to $971.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $792.67.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $886.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $803.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $749.05. The stock has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $919.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.