The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $137.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $139.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.