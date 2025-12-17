Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE JBI opened at $6.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.44. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company had revenue of $148.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Janus International Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.