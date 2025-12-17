Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONB. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $29.00 price target on Old National Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2,525.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,844,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $79,396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,813,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,227,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,319 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 439.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,595,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.