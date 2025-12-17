Mizuho Upgrades American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to “Hold”

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $84.84 on Monday. American International Group has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

