Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.7% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $309,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $679.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $713.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $678.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

