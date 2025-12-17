Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco De Chile from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banco De Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Banco De Chile has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $764.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,962,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Banco De Chile by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,220,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Banco De Chile by 104.6% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 437,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 223,565 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 199.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 352,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 234,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 177.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 298,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 190,741 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

