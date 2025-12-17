Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Holdings Lessened by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,698,000 after buying an additional 1,314,182 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,323,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,450,000 after buying an additional 977,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,293,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $929,828,000 after purchasing an additional 843,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:TMO opened at $570.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

