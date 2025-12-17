Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $154.06 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,833 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.9% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $154,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,373,000 after buying an additional 6,666,660 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,745 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.3%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $286.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $313.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

