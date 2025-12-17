Woodstock Corp Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,305,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82,937 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,258,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Fortinet by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

