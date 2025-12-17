UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Holdings Lowered by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.54.

UNH stock opened at $334.37 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

