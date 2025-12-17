New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 21.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 276,579 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 105,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on New Age Metals

New Age Metals Stock Up 3.5%

New Age Metals Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.