Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Stock Price Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $27.1450. Approximately 11,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 555,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Septerna from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Septerna from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Septerna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Septerna Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Septerna had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 266.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $63,228.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,972.66. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Septerna by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Septerna by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC boosted its position in Septerna by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Septerna by 88.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

