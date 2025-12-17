Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $140.95. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $174.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,715,000 after acquiring an additional 264,827 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 277,166 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 134.9% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 493,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,779,000 after purchasing an additional 283,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 492,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 209,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

