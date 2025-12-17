Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $22.2760. 226,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,321,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $181,063.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 197,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,112.98. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $43,019.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 125,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,611.42. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 2,532.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 153.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Ouster by 8,823.5% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Ouster by 38.1% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

