Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,373 shares.The stock last traded at $38.90 and had previously closed at $39.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLPEF. Barclays downgraded Klepierre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klepierre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Klepierre Stock Down 2.3%

Klepierre Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

