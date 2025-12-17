Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $274.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.9167.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.60. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $274.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

