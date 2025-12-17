e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,819,612.32. This represents a 58.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 20.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 131,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.75. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

