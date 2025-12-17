Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.25.

DHR opened at $225.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

