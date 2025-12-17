Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

ISMD opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

