Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2025

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

ISMD opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.