Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
ISMD opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.
About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF
