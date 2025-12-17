The Trenchless Fund (NYSEARCA:RVER) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.53

The Trenchless Fund (NYSEARCA:RVER – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5268 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 167.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.
The Trenchless Fund Stock Down 0.2%
RVER stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The Trenchless Fund has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.
The Trenchless Fund Company Profile
