The Trenchless Fund (NYSEARCA:RVER) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.53

The Trenchless Fund (NYSEARCA:RVER – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5268 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 167.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

The Trenchless Fund Stock Down 0.2%

RVER stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The Trenchless Fund has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

The Trenchless Fund Company Profile

The Trenchless Fund ETF (RVER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of 12 to 30 US-listed stocks the adviser perceives to have an above-average probability of outperforming the S&P 500 Index. RVER was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by River1.

