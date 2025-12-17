Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
