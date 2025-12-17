AltaGas Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

AltaGas Trading Down 3.0%

AltaGas stock opened at C$40.63 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$32.02 and a 1 year high of C$44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.35.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AltaGas from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.56.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

