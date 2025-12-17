BMTC Group Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 144.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

BMTC Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TSE GBT opened at C$12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$398.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.16. BMTC Group has a 52 week low of C$11.18 and a 52 week high of C$16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec. The company manages and operates a retail network of furniture.

