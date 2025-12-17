Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 354.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Abacus Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Sewell purchased 429,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$515,636.40. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abacus Group

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

Featured Articles

