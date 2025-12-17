Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 157,322 shares of company stock valued at $13,148,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

