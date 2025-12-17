Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

Core Alternative ETF Price Performance

CCOR opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.19. Core Alternative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

