Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.
Core Alternative ETF Price Performance
CCOR opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.19. Core Alternative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.
About Core Alternative ETF
