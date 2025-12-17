Nomura Has Lowered Expectations for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Nomura from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Arete Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Coupang stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coupang has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $372,662.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 147,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,795.54. The trade was a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 13.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth about $6,838,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

