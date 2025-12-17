Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $5,091,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 640.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after buying an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 124.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after buying an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $224,863,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.