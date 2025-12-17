Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. KeyCorp started coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.16.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.24 per share, with a total value of $452,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 216,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. The trade was a 4.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 697.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.