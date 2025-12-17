Amphenol Corporation $APH Holdings Boosted by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,104,244,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Amphenol by 201.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5%

Amphenol stock opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.