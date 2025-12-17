Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Aeromexico to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
We are uniquely positioned as the only full service carrier, or FSC, based in Mexico and the only airline that provides long-haul, wide-body service connecting Mexico with the rest of the world. We offer a premium experience to both international and domestic destinations. As of June 30, 2025, we served every major city in Mexico and 52 international cities in 22 countries across multiple continents: North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
