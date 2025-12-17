Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys 14,322 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.38.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $303.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.05 and its 200 day moving average is $278.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $283.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.