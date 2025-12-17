Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $36.91 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Chevron Stock Down 2.0%

Chevron stock opened at $146.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.35. The stock has a market cap of $295.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.68. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.