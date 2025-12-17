Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ENIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

ENIC stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Enel Chile had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enel Chile will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 233,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,389,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at $804,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Further Reading

